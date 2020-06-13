Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane

Headlines

Tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kg with arrival of fresh crops: Centre

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi minor rape case explained: How Delhi govt official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped friend’s daughter for months

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

Asia Cup 2023: List of winners from 1997 to 2020

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

HomeIndia

India

Have strong ties with Nepal, situation along border with China under control: Army Chief MM Naravane

Naravane today reviewed the passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries here at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2020, 02:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. He also stated that the situation along India’s borders with China is under control and all perceived differences between the two nations would be put to rest through continued dialogue.

"We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future," Naravane said.

"Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner. We have started from the north, from the area of the Galwan river where a lot of disengagement has taken place. It has been a very fruitful dialogue that we have had. And as I said it will go on and the situation will improve as we go on," he added.

While talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said, "As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned and our western neighbour, as you would have seen we have had a lot of successes in the last one week or 10 days. In the last 10-15 days alone, more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation and coordination between all the security forces operating in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

He added, "Most of the operations have been based on information provided by the locals themselves which go to show that they are also absolutely fed up with militancy and terrorism, and they want that the situation should return to normal."

Naravane today reviewed the passing out parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries here at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI announces 17-man India squad, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

'Aapka famous chappal nikal...': Kareena Kapoor reacts after pap leaves his slipper in front of her, video goes viral

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for Probationary Officer, Specialist Officer posts, check last date

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE