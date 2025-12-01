FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Have not slept in 20 days': Another BLO dies by suicide in UP, alleges work pressure due to SIR in heartbreaking video

A selfie video has emerged showing Kumar talking about his plight before his death. In the video, Kumar said he had failed to complete assigned work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. He sought the forgiveness of his family members for "going far from their world."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

A 46-year-old government school teacher working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead at his home in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh early on Sunday. Sarvesh Kumar's body was discovered by his wife Babli. Kumar reportedly left behind a note saying he was unable to deal with work stress from the BLO duty. Kumar was appointed as a BLO on October 7. Booth level officers are grassroots election officers who go door-to-door to collect voters' details and documents.

A selfie video has emerged showing Kumar talking about his plight before his death. In the video, Kumar said he had failed to complete assigned work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. He sought the forgiveness of his family members for "going far from their world." He also asked his mother and sister to take care of his four children. "I am going to take a step, and only I am responsible. No one has any fault. I am very upset. I have not been able to sleep for 20 days. If I had time, I would have finished this work. I have four little daughters. Please forgive me," Kumar can be heard saying in the video as he fights back tears. He further said that he wanted to live, but the pressure was "too much." Kumar is from the Dalit community, and his family stays in Bahedi village of Moradabad's Bhojpur.

Kumar's death comes amid uproar over BLOs' working conditions as the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducts SIR in several states to remove discrepancies in voter lists. Several BLOs have died by suicide across the country since SIR was launched. According to a report by NDTV, BLOs allege that they have to work 14 to 15 hours daily, even though the pay is too low. They are also faced with the fear of disciplinary action if they fail to complete the assigned work within the deadline.

