Have not resigned, will accept whatever Uddhav Thackeray decides: Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar

Amid conflicting accounts over the resignation of Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar, the Shiv Sena leader denied reports of any such move and said that he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and will accept his decision.

Earlier on Saturday, the reports of resignation of newly-inducted minister created confusion as conflicting accounts emerged over his move. While the Shiv Sena MLA, who took oath as a minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet on December 30, did not make any official announcement regarding his resignation, several media reports cited sources that he was unhappy over the Minister of State (MoS) status and had quit the government.

In his first public statement later in the evening, Sattar said, "I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the CM, we will accept it."

Abdul Sattar is a three-time MLA from the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad District. He had quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly elections in 2019.

Reacting to the reports of the minister's resignation, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "There are no differences in the cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to CM or Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet."

He added that whoever in the Shiv Sena is unhappy is not a true Shiv Sainik. He expressed hope that Abdul Sattar will not quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Reacting to reports that Abdul Sattar is unhappy and resigned as minister, his son Sameer Sattar said he had no knowledge of this.

"I have no information about this, only he can speak about it and I am sure he will speak soon, better to wait and watch," he said.

Meanwhile, Jalna Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal resigned from the party as he was unhappy over being denied ministerial berth.

A total of 36 ministers, including Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks, took oath on December 30. There are 43 ministers including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Most number of ministerial berths - 16 - are occupied by the NCP, followed by Shiv Sena's 15 and Congress' 12.