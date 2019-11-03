'Have more than 170 MLAs supporting us,' says Sanjay Raut as BJP-Shiv Sena power tussle continues

As government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay, Sanjay Raut has said that there will be a Shiv Sena chief minister as they are capable for it.

Sanjay Raut has said that they have more than 170 MLAs supporting them, the figure can even reach 175.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QJkNuiV9kk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

Sanjay Raut has said that he has government documents on what all has been booked by the government for the swearing-in. Raut said that Wankhede Stadium, Mahalaxmi Stadium have been booked.

Raut hit out at the BJP saying, "the game is its playing, people will teach them a lesson... lies don't work here..."

"There is no communication gap from their side, previous leaders of the BJP used to remain in communication but today that situation is not there anymore," Raut said.

"There is no leader who can match Sharad Pawar's stature in Maharashtra, therefore, nothing wrong in having talks with them," Raut added.

"We have good relations with Amit Shah... Yediyurappa formula will not work in Maharashtra," Raut mentioned.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena warned its ally BJP that soon their (Sena) wait and watch more will be over as if they get determined, they are capable of forming the government.

Addressing a presser, Raut said, "If there is a delay in the formation of government in a state, and a minister from the ruling party says President's rule will be implemented in Maharashtra if the government isn't formed, is this a threat to the MLAs who have been elected?"

Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India on Maharashtra government formation: Chief Minister should be of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hsjGKtfQ0K — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

People will not tolerate such leaders who are saying that the President's rule will be imposed if the government is not formed in Maharashtra, Raut added.

Shiv Sena also said that besides BJP and them, all other parties are talking to each.

On the other side, NCP and Congress have said that they have been given the mandate to sit in the opposition, therefore, they are going to do so.

Meanwhile, Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that chief minister should be of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Devendra Fadnavis should get the chance... Aaditya Thackeray does not have experience..." Athawale said.