'Have given ample proof of what happened in Pulwama': Bipin Rawat on Imran Khan's 'Pak not involved' claim

Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to mention, said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday while responding to Imran Khan's claim that Pulwama attack was an 'indigenous thing, Pakistan was not involved'.

"We are aware of the truth. So we don't have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said.

General Bipin Rawat also warned Pakistan not to ever attempt Kargil type misadventure anytime in future.

The Army Chief said, "I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999... My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future."

"We will never allow them to succeed no matter what heights they will capture we will always get back to them... They better not dare to do the same again... In fact, they better remain alert as we are also capable to do this type of action," he added.

He (Imran Khan) better not attempt to do these things (Kargil-like incident) again ... we have put him on backfoot and we will continue to do the same," Army Chief Bipin Rawat added.

On the issue of infiltration, Bipin Rawat mentioned, "It has come down due to two reasons — the first is that troops are sitting alert and second, we have inducted extra forces to strengthen the grid so Pakistani army and terrorists should understand if they come near the Line of Control (LoC) then they have to come back to collect their bodies."