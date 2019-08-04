Have decided to break all ties with AAP, will continue to be an MLA: Alka Lamba

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership for a while now on Sunday announced that she will resign from the AAP.

The Chandni Chowk MLA has gotten into several rounds of allegations and counter-allegations with the party leadership over the last few months on several issues with reports suggesting that she was mulling to return to Congress.

Ending all speculations, Lamba on Sunday said, "I thought I should talk to people and take a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership. I'll tender my resignation from primary membership of AAP, soon in writing."

I will continue to be an MLA, she told ANI.

A former president of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Lamba served at various positions in the Congress party over two decades before quitting the party in December and joining the AAP. She was elected to Delhi Assembly from Chandni Chowk constituency.

The Chandni Chowk MLA's rift with the party came out in open in December last year when she refused to support a resolution in the Delhi Assembly seeking to revoke late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Lamba alleged that she was "put under pressure" to support the resolution, which she resisted and boycotted. She had claimed that AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked her to resign as MLA.

Since then she has gotten into verbal spats with several AAP leaders and has claimed that she was removed from the party's WhatsApp group. In March this she got into a Twitter spat with AAP MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj who asked her to return to Congress.