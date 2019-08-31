Headlines

Have clear evidence of manipulation of data, will continue to pursue case before SC: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam NRC

The final NRC was released on Saturday and includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 07:43 PM IST

Expressing dissatisfaction on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said they have clear evidence of manipulation of data and will continue to pursue the case before the Supreme Court.

The final NRC was released on Saturday and includes names of 3,11,21,004 citizens while 19,06,657 people have been excluded.

Both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Assam have expressed displeasure with the final list of the NRC. 

"Number should have been a little more as we had evidence of Legacy Data manipulation. We thought re-verification will be ordered. But it didn't happen. I think the number is a bit conservative, it should have been more," Sarma said in response to exclusion of over 19 lakh names from the final NRC. 

"We will continue to pursue our case before Supreme Court that in bordering districts 20% re-verification should be ordered and in remaining dist 10% re-verification should be ordered because we've found manipulation of data, we have clear evidence with us," he added. 

Last month, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to extend the NRC deadline for sample verification. The entire exercise has been done under the monitoring of the apex court. 

The BJP leader said the purpose of NRC which was not achieved in this exercise will be achieved when the Centre comes out with the preparation of a National Population Register/National Register of Citizenship.

"At some point of time centre will come out with preparation of a National Population Register/National Register of Citizenship. Assam should be a part of that exercise so that whatever we could not achieve in this exercise, we can achieve in next exercise," he said. 

Sarma said the Assam government has an inherent power to pursue anybody and if it feels that a person is a foreigner. the ongoing exercise will continue.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants.

The process of receipt of NRC application forms had started during the end of May in 2015 and ended on August 31 in 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 members had applied through 68,37,660 applications.

The list has segregated Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

Those who will be excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file an appeal within 120 days in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), as per the direction given by the Union Home Ministry, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

(With ANI inputs)

