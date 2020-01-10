'Have been assured of positive intervention,' says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh after meeting MHRD secretary Amit Khare

Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

HomeIndia

India

'Have been assured of positive intervention,' says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh after meeting MHRD secretary Amit Khare

The JNUSU delegation has also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar, be removed from his post immediately.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 06:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday met the Ministry of Human Resource (MHRD) secretary, Amit Khare, to have a discussion on the new draft hostel manual, which includes the fee hike issue that has marked the protests in the university campus.

After the meeting, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the discussion was a productive one and that the students have a reason to believe in a positive intervention on part of the Ministry regarding the issue that has marked the student protests in the university. The MHRD will release a circular soon, Ghosh said.

The JNUSU delegation has also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar, be removed from his post immediately. Ghosh added, "We demanded that JNU VC be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus."

JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon has also said that the students have complete faith in the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Earlier, MHRD secretary Amit Khare also met the representatives of the JNU administration, including VC M Jagadesh Kumar and rectors and registrars of the university. "The University authorities informed the Secretary that the administration is taking all steps to implement the decisions arrived at as per the Record of Discussions held on 10th and 11th December 2019 in MHRD," a PIB release stated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet ex-Wipro employee, who is set to take charge of Rs 2.8 lakh crore company as CFO

Parineeti Chopra sings special song for Raghav Chadha, he blows kisses at her in adorable love-filled wedding video

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Amid India-Canada diplomatic row EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Blinken discuss global developments

World Cup 2023: Yuvraj Singh advocates for this batter as India's No. 4 choice

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE