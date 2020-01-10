'Have been assured of positive intervention,' says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh after meeting MHRD secretary Amit Khare

The JNUSU delegation has also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar, be removed from his post immediately.

A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday met the Ministry of Human Resource (MHRD) secretary, Amit Khare, to have a discussion on the new draft hostel manual, which includes the fee hike issue that has marked the protests in the university campus.

After the meeting, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the discussion was a productive one and that the students have a reason to believe in a positive intervention on part of the Ministry regarding the issue that has marked the student protests in the university. The MHRD will release a circular soon, Ghosh said.

The JNUSU delegation has also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar, be removed from his post immediately. Ghosh added, "We demanded that JNU VC be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus."

JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon has also said that the students have complete faith in the Human Resource Development Ministry.

Earlier, MHRD secretary Amit Khare also met the representatives of the JNU administration, including VC M Jagadesh Kumar and rectors and registrars of the university. "The University authorities informed the Secretary that the administration is taking all steps to implement the decisions arrived at as per the Record of Discussions held on 10th and 11th December 2019 in MHRD," a PIB release stated.