‘Have always tried to win the hearts of farmers’: PM Modi on withdrawal of farm laws

As the election frenzy in India is set to commence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about one of the biggest talking points of the assembly polls – the introduction and retraction of the three farm laws after one year of the farmers protest on Delhi borders.

While talking about the policies which were set to be introduced by the government, PM Modi said that the farm laws were introduced by the Centre for the benefit of farmers across the country, but were withdrawn in the interest of the nation.

He said, “I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of the farmers, but now have been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don’t think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these events were necessary.”

While saying how he has always worked for the benefit of the farmers, the prime minister as quoted by ANI, said, “I am someone who is on the journey to win the hearts of the farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts.”

When he was asked if the government is open to dialogue with farmers over the farm bills, PM Modi said that dialogue and discussion are the basis of democracy.

"In a democracy, it is the primary duty of public representatives to engage in dialogue with the people of the country. Our government has always engaged in these discussions and we are not in favour of stopping them," PM Modi said.

The three farm laws were introduced by the central government in the Parliament in September 2020, and sparked a massive outrage by several farmer communities and groups, with further led to a year-long protest at the borders of Delhi.

One year after the farmers protest, PM Modi announced that the three farm laws were repealed by the central government. Soon after the three laws were withdrawn, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off the protests and submitted a list of demands to the Centre.

The requisite bill to repeal the farm laws was passed in the winter session of the Parliament in November 2021, just a few months ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

(With ANI inputs)