Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

The registration has been introduced to ensure that the pets are vaccinated against rabies. The government-issued license will be valid for one year, after which it needs to be renewed. Read on to know more on this.

Owning a pet cat just got costlier for residents of Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh city has started a licensing programme, under which owners are required to register their vaccinated pet cats by paying Rs 500. Those who fail to comply with the mandate will be levied a fine of Rs 1,000. The registration has been introduced to ensure that the pets are vaccinated against rabies. The government-issued license will be valid for one year, after which it needs to be renewed.

What are the details of the order?

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation's (LMC) mandate for cat owners comes a month after it issued a similar order for pet dogs in the city. The authority has warned that anyone found keeping a pet cat without a license will be fined Rs 1,000 and could also face legal action. Lucknow residents can reach out to the designated official Afsar Ali for guidance and assistance. "To apply for a licence, cat owners must bring their Aadhaar card and the cat's vaccination card," Ali told India Today Digital.

How to get your pat cat registered?

In a conversation with India Today Digital, Ali said: "The licensing process is currently offline. Cat owners in Lucknow are required to visit the Animal Welfare Officer's office at the city's Bhopal House, adjacent to the LMC headquarters, between 10 am and 5 pm on working days." He added: "Even if street cats are being cared for by someone, a licence can still be issued for them, provided they furnish the vaccination certificate and their Aadhar card." He also informed the move is aimed at ensuring public safety, preventing rabies outbreaks, and promoting responsible pet ownership. With this, Lucknow joins cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad that have already made licensing for pet cats a must.