'Hats off to Telangana CM, police officers': Andhra CM on Hyderabad encounter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has lauded the Telangana government and state police for taking action against the accused in the rape-murder case of a veterinarian doctor.

Hailing action taken against the accused by the police, Andra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy said, "Hats off to Telangana CM KCR and police officers for what they did."

On the rape-murder incident of veterinarian doctor, Andhra CM Reddy said that he saw the entire matter in news and can understand the pain of the victim's family.

He further added, "I am myself a father of two daughters, I have a sister and a wife...as a father, how could I come to terms with such a horrific incident."

On Friday, the police took the four accused to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner had said the accused snatched their weapons and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.

The Telangana government on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the encounter of the four accused. The SIT will be led by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Besides a case in High Court, petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court alleging non-compliance of the apex court's 2014 guidelines on police encounters.

Earlier on Friday, the High Court had ordered that the body of the four men should be preserved by the state government till 8 pm on December 9.

Court said that a representation was received in the Office of the Chief Justice around 06:00 pm, Friday requesting Judicial intervention in regard to the "extra-judicial killing of the four accused persons who were allegedly involved in rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor" on November 27.

On Sunday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in the Chandrasekhar Rao led government said that "people" hailed the encounter of the four persons accused of raping a 27-year-old woman by Telangana police, adding they "taught a lesson."

"People are saying that Telangana police taught a lesson, government gave a message to the country," he said. The minister also stated that the national media never paid attention to South India, but the Hyderabad encounter has changed the scenario.