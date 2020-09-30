Headlines

Hathras rape: PM Modi directs UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take 'strictest action' against culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras gang-rape case and directed that the strictest action should be taken against the accused amid the nationwide outrage.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 12:11 PM IST

PM Modi said that "strictest action should be taken against the culprits" in the rape case.

Meanwhile, after politics erupted on the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court.

CM Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe matter and has directed it to submit the report in seven days.

The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, the family of the 19-year-old victim alleged on Wednesday that the police were forcibly trying to get her body cremated in the middle of the night.

Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

