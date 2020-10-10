Hathras gang-rape case transferred to CBI, FIR to be filed soon

The investigation of the alleged Hathras gang-rape case has been handed over to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), which will now investigate the incident further. The decision has been taken after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter.

According to the notification by the Centre, the CBI will re-register the FIR filed by the state police and then begin investigations into the case. The FIR is likely to be filed by late Saturday night or early Sunday. However, the SIT will continue with its investigations and submit a separate report in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi had met the victim's family in Hathras before recommending a CBI probe.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also confirmed about the probe being transferred to the CBI through a tweet and said that harshest of punishment will be meted out to the culprits of the heinous crime.

A 19-year-old girl after allegedly being gang-raped on September 14 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. Shockingly, her mortal remains were taken to her native place and cremated by the Uttar Pradesh police and administration without seeking the family's permission and presence.

Thereafter there was a huge uproar across the country against the UP Police and the state government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Calls for justice was being heard from every corner of the country after which Yogi Aidtyanath set up an SIT to probe the entire incident. However, with mounting criticism and Chief Minister's resolute stand of providing justice to the victim, the case has finally been handed over to the CBI.