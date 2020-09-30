Hathras rape: Priyanka Gandhi demands Yogi Adityanath's resignation; UP govt forms 3-member SIT probe panel

After politics erupted on the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in a fast track court. CM Adityanath constituted a three-member SIT to probe matter and has directed it to submit the report in seven days. It will be headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swarup, and will have inspector general Chandraprakash and PAC Sena Nayak Poonam as members.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी द्वारा हाथरस की घटना पर जांच हेतु तीन सदस्यीय SIT गठित की गई है जिसमें अध्यक्ष सचिव गृह श्री भगवान स्वरूप एवं श्री चंद्रप्रकाश, पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक व श्रीमती पूनम, सेनानायक पीएसी आगरा सदस्य होंगे।



SIT अपनी रिपोर्ट 7 दिन में प्रस्तुत करेगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of Hathras rape victim.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he doesn't have any moral right to continue as chief minister and demanded his resignation.

"I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," said Gandhi on the issue on Wednesday.

I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. 1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

She also asked Adityanath to resign. "@myogiadityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," Gandhi tweeted.

@myogiadityanath RESIGN



Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister. 3/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 30, 2020

The last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, the family of the 19-year-old victim alleged on Wednesday that the police were forcibly trying to get her body cremated in the middle of the night.

Local police officers, however, said that the cremation was being carried out as per the wishes of the family.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.