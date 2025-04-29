Musa’s background and methods suggest possible links to ISIS, according to senior security officials. He has also been connected to earlier attacks in Kashmir, including those in Gagangir and Ganderbal, making him a common link in several major incidents.

Hashim Musa, a Pakistani terrorist suspected to be one of the three attackers in the Pahalgam attack on April 22, was previously a para commando in Pakistan’s special forces, ToI quoted sources as saying. Security officials believe Musa received advanced military training in Pakistan, which explains how he and his group were able to evade police so adeptly during the attack.

Investigators point to the use of M4 rifles in the Pahalgam attack as further evidence of Musa’s high level of weapons training. He is now a senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was reportedly sent by the group to target both security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Some officers suspect that Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG)-an elite military unit-may have assigned Musa to LeT for this mission.

Musa’s background and methods suggest possible links to ISIS, according to senior security officials. He has also been connected to earlier attacks in Kashmir, including those in Gagangir and Ganderbal, making him a common link in several major incidents.

The SSG, where Musa was trained, is known for its tough and thorough preparation, focusing on physical fitness, mental strength, strategic planning, advanced weapons handling, and survival skills. SSG commandos are experts in unconventional warfare and covert missions, which helps explain the attackers’ ability to carry out such a deadly and well-planned operation.

On April 22, 26 people, including locals, tourists, and foreign nationals were killed by terrorists in picturesque Baisaran Valley. Musa’s involvement in this and other attacks highlights the close cooperation between Pakistan’s military and terrorist groups like LeT in carrying out violence in the region.