Has your name been removed from voter list? Here's how you can get it added back easily

The Voter ID card is a key identity document for Indian citizens, granting them the legal right to cast a vote in elections. However, due to a range of reasons, your name may be removed from the voter list without any notice. In case this happens, don't fret: you can get your name easily re-added to the voter list, even from the comfort of your home. The Election Commission of India (ECI) provides both online and offline options to help people restore their names on the voter list. Here's a simple guide.

Steps to re-add your name online

Visit the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) at https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Navigate to the 'Register Complaint' or 'Share Suggestion' section of the page.

Create a new account if you do not have one or log in with your existing credentials.

Fill out the complaint form mentioning the required details, and submit it.

Steps to re-add your name offline

To complete the process offline, dial the Election Commission's helpline at 1950.

Contact your area's Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Fill out Form 6 for inclusion of your name in the voter list.

Submit the filled form along with a passport-size photograph and a valid ID/address proof.

How to change address within same city

Fill out Form 7 to get your name removed from the old voter list.

Attach proof of your new address and an ID document.

Submit the form to your local BLO.

Having your name on the voter list is essential for exercising your right to vote. Citizens are encouraged to verify their details well before elections and take corrective steps if required.