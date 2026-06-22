Has Uddhav Thackeray lost 6 MPs? Eknath Shinde camp claims ‘Operation Tiger’ success, merger likely set today

Six of Uddhav Thackeray’s 9 UBT Lok Sabha MPs are set to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena at 3 pm today, according to reports. UBT holds an emergency MLA-MLC meet at 2.30 pm.

In a major setback to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, 6 of his 9 Lok Sabha MPs are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, around 3 pm, according to media reports. Amid this, UBT called a meeting of all MLAs and MLCs at 2.30 pm in Mumbai, where Uddhav is expected to address leaders.

6 MPs to join Shiv Sena likely today

Sources close to the development suggest 6 UBT MPs are expected to formally merge with the Shinde faction. The rebel group will hit the two-thirds strength needed under the anti-defection law, shielding them from disqualification. The Shinde camp reportedly has plans to release photos and videos of the 6 MPs meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker later today as proof that ‘Operation Tiger’ is complete.

The MPs who skipped the June 17 UBT parliamentary meeting are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.

Ashtikar and Nimbalkar publicly announced the switch on Sunday, citing criticism from UBT leaders as the reason, while claiming they haven’t changed ideology.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis likely suggested that ‘Operation Tiger’ had succeeded. Asked about the split in Shiv Sena (UBT), he said, “The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. Those who need to introspect should do so." He blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the crisis and said the developments showed growing confidence in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thackeray calls for a party meeting today

Amid this, UBT called a meeting of all MLAs and MLCs at 2.30 pm in Mumbai, where Uddhav is expected to address leaders. CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde hinted ‘Operation Tiger’ succeeded and blamed Uddhav for the crisis, while Uddhav called it a “sin of the BJP” and insisted his faction remains the “real Shiv Sena”.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is grappling with a deepening crisis triggered by the alleged defection of several parliamentarians under what has been dubbed "Operation Tiger."Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) issued a fresh show-cause notice to its absentee MPs, warning them of possible disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. The notice was issued by the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, who directed the MPs to submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding their absence from a crucial parliamentary party meeting.

The party warned that failure to respond would be treated as voluntary relinquishment of party membership, paving the way for action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The controversy intensified after a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday witnessed the attendance of only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs. While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, remained absent.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said that the process of seeking the disqualification of the absent MPs had already begun.

The political storm gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his faction.

(With inputs from ANI)