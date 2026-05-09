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Has Mamata Banerjee accepted defeat in Assembly elections 2026? Here's what her X bio says

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has updated her social media bio, moments after BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2026, 04:23 PM IST

Has Mamata Banerjee accepted defeat in Assembly elections 2026? Here's what her X bio says
Mamata Banerjee quietly changes her X bio after BJP's Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal CM. (Pic Credits: Instagram/mamataofficial)
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Moments after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee quietly updated her bio on X and Instagram. This has led to chatter around whether Mamata has finally accepted her defeat in the Assembly Elections 2026. Her updated profile now describes her as the 'Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th, and 17th Vidhan Sabha)'.

Previously, her bio across social media platforms referred to her as the 'Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal'. This move came hours after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Bengal CM at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground in the presence of several BJP biggies like PM Narendra Modi.

BJP's historic win in West Bengal

 

For the first time since independence, the BJP managed to win the Assembly Elections with an absolute majority in West Bengal and form its government. The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly of Bengal, whereas TMC managed to win just 80, which ended Mamata's 15-year rule over the state. 

Apart from Suvendu Adhirkari, the BJP MLAs who were inducted into the Bengal Cabinet include Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu, and Ashok Kirtania.

When Mamata refused to accept defeat and resign as CM

 

After the results of the Assembly Elections 2026, in which the BJP won a clear mandate, Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as the Chief Minister immediately and even accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of unfair polls.

 

 

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