Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

Tej Pratap Yadav, estranged son of Ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been grabbing headlines due to his alleged relationship with Anushka Yadav. A photograph of Tej and Anushka has surfaced online, claiming that he has been “blessed with a daughter” in their alleged 12-year relationship.
The Tej Pratap-Anushka Yadav controversy led to Tej Pratap's expulsion from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party and disownment by his family. Anushka Yadav, reportedly from Patna, has kept a low profile. In the latest development, Tej has refuted the claims of being blessed with a daughter without marriage, stating that it is a conspiracy that has been hatched by Mukesh Raushan and all these ‘jaichands’ in collusion to defame me.
“I am distraught at rumours on social media that a woman with whom I had been falsely linked several months ago, which resulted in my expulsion from the party, has given birth to my child,” Tej Pratap said.“There has been some suspense about who the Jaichands I have been speaking about are. Here are the names — Mukesh Raushan, Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Rameez and Sunil Singh,” he added.
What is the Tej Pratap-Anushka Yadav controversy?