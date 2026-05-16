FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans look to punch playoff ticket at Eden Gardens

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans look to punch playoff ticket

Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show: 'My courage and strength were broken'

Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show

RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player privacy

RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Has jhalmuri reached here too?': PM Modi's Netherlands quip during speech draws loud cheers | WATCH

While addressing a massive community gathering in the Netherlands, PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' remark captivated loud cheers and claps from the audience. Check out the viral clip.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 16, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

'Has jhalmuri reached here too?': PM Modi's Netherlands quip during speech draws loud cheers | WATCH
PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' remark in the Netherlands draws loud cheers. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PM Narendra Modi captivated laughter during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands after he made a 'jhalmuri' remark while discussing the recently concluded Assembly elections of five states/UTs. While addressing the community gathering in The Hague, PM Modi praised the voter turnout in the Assembly elections, which stood around 80 to 90 percent, and when he mentioned the name of West Bengal, a large section of the crowd began hooting and clapping.

After this, PM Modi took a pause, smiled and quipped, ''Kya jhalmuri yahan bhi pahunch gayi (Has jhalmuri reached here too?)'', triggering another round of thunderous applause and laughter from the crowd. A video of the moment is also doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look

PM Modi praises women voters' participation

 

Not only did the Prime Minister highlight the high voter turnout in the recent Assembly elections, but he also praised the growing participation of women voters. ''When people's dreams come true, their trust in democracy also strengthens. Let me give you an example from the recent Assembly elections. And in this, women's participation has increased significantly, and this is the trend in every state,'' PM Modi said.

 

''We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year. India's aspiration-driven journey is empowering our democracy. India values the democratic participation of every citizen. And as the mother of democracy, this is a matter of great pride for all of us,'' he added.

 

PM Modi recalls historic May 15 moment

 

Highlighting the importance of the day, PM Modi recalled the moment from 2014 on the same day, when the Lok Sabha election results were announced, and the BJP-led NDA won with an absolute majority.

 

''Today is May 16, and this day is very special for another reason as well. 12 years ago today, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, it became certain that a stable and full majority government would be formed in India. That was one day, and this is today's day,'' he further said. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show: 'My courage and strength were broken'
Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show
'Has jhalmuri reached here too?': PM Modi's Netherlands quip during speech draws loud cheers | WATCH
PM Modi's Netherlands quip during speech draws loud cheers | WATCH
NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Pune-based Botany teacher who was part of NTA panel
NEET-UG leak: CBI arrests Botany teacher who was on NTA panel
RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player privacy
RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player
'We’re 9,500 miles away': Donald Trump’s remarks on Taiwan trigger fresh debate over US support
Donald Trump’s latest remarks on Taiwan trigger fresh debate over US support
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement