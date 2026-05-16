'Has jhalmuri reached here too?': PM Modi's Netherlands quip during speech draws loud cheers | WATCH

While addressing a massive community gathering in the Netherlands, PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' remark captivated loud cheers and claps from the audience. Check out the viral clip.

PM Narendra Modi captivated laughter during his interaction with the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands after he made a 'jhalmuri' remark while discussing the recently concluded Assembly elections of five states/UTs. While addressing the community gathering in The Hague, PM Modi praised the voter turnout in the Assembly elections, which stood around 80 to 90 percent, and when he mentioned the name of West Bengal, a large section of the crowd began hooting and clapping.

After this, PM Modi took a pause, smiled and quipped, ''Kya jhalmuri yahan bhi pahunch gayi (Has jhalmuri reached here too?)'', triggering another round of thunderous applause and laughter from the crowd. A video of the moment is also doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look

#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Has Jhalmuri reached even here? In the recent Assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 80–90 percent, with a remarkably high participation rate among women... Voting records are being broken every year..."



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/Mn2EYuCkiv — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

PM Modi praises women voters' participation

Not only did the Prime Minister highlight the high voter turnout in the recent Assembly elections, but he also praised the growing participation of women voters. ''When people's dreams come true, their trust in democracy also strengthens. Let me give you an example from the recent Assembly elections. And in this, women's participation has increased significantly, and this is the trend in every state,'' PM Modi said.

''We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year. India's aspiration-driven journey is empowering our democracy. India values the democratic participation of every citizen. And as the mother of democracy, this is a matter of great pride for all of us,'' he added.

PM Modi recalls historic May 15 moment

Highlighting the importance of the day, PM Modi recalled the moment from 2014 on the same day, when the Lok Sabha election results were announced, and the BJP-led NDA won with an absolute majority.

''Today is May 16, and this day is very special for another reason as well. 12 years ago today, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, it became certain that a stable and full majority government would be formed in India. That was one day, and this is today's day,'' he further said.