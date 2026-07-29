Has India's Rs 100 crore income club reached a record high?

India is witnessing a sharp rise in high-income earners, signalling the growing fortunes of its wealthiest citizens. However, a section is growing wealthier with each year; another continues to depend on support, revealing a striking economic contrast.

India's ultra-rich club is getting wider with each year. The number of individuals earning over Rs 100 crore or more has surged to over 500 in the Assessment Year 2025-26, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Finance in Parliament on Monday. Yes, you read it right! The Union Finance Minister on July 25 provided figures of individuals who have reported a gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more in their Income Tax Returns (ITR) and said that the number has increased from 142 in AY 2021-22 to 576 in AY 2025-26.

Pankay Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance, responded to a question on whether the government had observed an increase in the number of billionaires in the country. ''There is no statutory definition of the term ‘billionaire’ either under the Income-tax Act, 2025, or under the erstwhile Income-tax Act, 1961,'' he said.

The Union Finance Ministry clarified that it does not maintain data on the basis of the total wealth of billionaires in India as there is no legal definition of a 'billionaire' under the IT Act, and uses the ITR data of individuals reporting annual incomes of Rs 100 crore or more.

The number of such individuals has risen sharply from 142 in AY 2021-22 to 576 in AY 2025-26 despite a slight dip to 284 in AY 2023-24.

A tale of two Indias: Rising wealth and continued reliance on welfare

The widening economic divide in India is reflected in the contrast between the increase in the number of ultra-rich earners and the chunk of the population that still continues to depend on government support for food grains.

Nearly 81 crore beneficiaries get 5 kg of free food grains every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).