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Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? This is what CJP leader Abhijit Dipke has said

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged the Centre is getting Instagram to remove thousands of critical posts daily, with other creators also reporting takedowns under the IT Act.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? This is what CJP leader Abhijit Dipke has said
CJP alleges Centre-led Instagram crackdown on critical posts.
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that the Centre is cracking down on Instagram posts critical of the government. Several other creators and pages have also reported takedowns.

What CJP leaders alleged

In a post on Wednesday morning, Dipke said the government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day. "The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day, but it seems to be missing a fundamental point. Instagram is just a platform where people are raising their questions. The reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won't make them disappear," he wrote.

He added that censorship would create more distrust. "If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to," Dipke said. His associate Ashutosh Ranka also made a similar claim on X. "Thousands of Insta accounts have been restricted in India and lakhs of videos have been taken down," he posted.

Complaints from creators and news page

The allegations came as other users reported restrictions on Instagram. Satirist and lyricist Varun Grover said Instagram removed a musical version of his satirical poem on the government's 2047 Viksit Bharat promise. He shared a screenshot of Instagram's notice. "The musical version of this innocent little poem was removed from Instagram by a cowardly government. Perhaps in 2047 this ban will be lifted," Grover posted.

According to the screenshot he shared, Instagram said the content was restricted in compliance with a legal requirement under India's IT Act. Satirist Deshbhakt also complained about takedowns. "A paranoid Modi Govt has gone berserk on @instagram - any content that is slightly critical of the Supreme Leader is being taken down. Even JOKES are not being spared," he wrote. The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court was withdrawn, according to the legal news website LiveLaw. Instagram stated, "We got a legal request to block this content," according to LiveLaw.

Also read: Who is Neeraj Yadav? Why did this three-time Asian Para Games gold medalist commit suicide?

Background of CJP

CJP, or Cockroach Janata Party, began as a satirical movement on Instagram, quickly amassing a significant following. It was involved in protests related to the NEET paper leak and, more recently, against the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi and other locations.

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