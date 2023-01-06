Search icon
Haryana woman coach accuses sports minister of attempting bribery; check details

Former hockey player and Haryana minister accused of bribing junior coach.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

A former hockey player and current minister in Haryana, Sandeep Singh, has allegedly been accused of attempting to bribe a junior women's coach. The coach, who was questioned for eight hours at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh, claimed that she had received phone calls offering her one crore rupees (approximately $137,000) per month in exchange for keeping quiet about the alleged misconduct. The coach's mobile phone was seized for further investigation, and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate.

The victim's lawyer, Dipanshu, has criticized the handling of the case, alleging that the Haryana Police has attempted to influence the investigation and that Minister Singh has not yet been questioned. Dipanshu has called for Singh's immediate arrest based on the charges against him. However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that an investigation is ongoing and that action will be taken once the facts are determined.

The coach has also claimed that she has been subjected to pressure and intimidation, including visits from the Haryana Police to her home. In light of these disturbing developments, it is imperative that the investigation be conducted thoroughly and impartially, with all parties treated equally under the law. It is essential that justice be served in this case, and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing be held accountable for their actions.

The allegations against Minister Singh have sent shockwaves through the hockey community and beyond, and it will be important to closely follow the investigation as it progresses. The integrity of sport and fair play must be upheld, and it is vital that all efforts be made to ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice.

