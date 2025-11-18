FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Haryana: Woman dancer gets beaten in Nuh after confronting groom's relative over inappropriate behaviour, VIDEO surfaces

The viral video purportedly shows a man holding currency notes, bringing his hand too close to the woman, prompting her to slap it away.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

Haryana: Woman dancer gets beaten in Nuh after confronting groom's relative over inappropriate behaviour, VIDEO surfaces
A woman dancer performing at a pre-wedding celebration was assaulted in Haryana’s Nuh district after she objected to inappropriate behaviour by the groom’s relative. The incident was caught on camera, which shows that when the woman objected to the man's gesture, it provoked the latter to attack her and her colleague. It led to a greater assault by several men in the crowd.

The viral video purportedly shows a man holding currency notes, bringing his hand too close to the woman, prompting her to slap it away. Offended, he struck her back, triggering a chaotic confrontation. The video shows the woman being pushed to the floor and repeatedly beaten. Two other dancers were also attacked as they tried to intervene. The performers were eventually pulled to safety by members of their team and women from the gathering. Police said they were still investigating the incident in Nuh’s Pachgaon village and had yet to register a case.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
