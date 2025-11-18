Haryana: Woman dancer gets beaten in Nuh after confronting groom's relative over inappropriate behaviour, VIDEO surfaces
INDIA
The viral video purportedly shows a man holding currency notes, bringing his hand too close to the woman, prompting her to slap it away.
A woman dancer performing at a pre-wedding celebration was assaulted in Haryana’s Nuh district after she objected to inappropriate behaviour by the groom’s relative. The incident was caught on camera, which shows that when the woman objected to the man's gesture, it provoked the latter to attack her and her colleague. It led to a greater assault by several men in the crowd.
The viral video purportedly shows a man holding currency notes, bringing his hand too close to the woman, prompting her to slap it away. Offended, he struck her back, triggering a chaotic confrontation. The video shows the woman being pushed to the floor and repeatedly beaten. Two other dancers were also attacked as they tried to intervene. The performers were eventually pulled to safety by members of their team and women from the gathering. Police said they were still investigating the incident in Nuh’s Pachgaon village and had yet to register a case.
हरियाणा के नूह जिले में महिला डांसर के साथ मारपीट करने का वीडियो viral तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहीं महिलाएँ एक प्रोग्राम में नाच रही हैं तभी कुछ मनचले उसे पैसे देने के बहाने उन्हें गलत तरीके से उन्हें छूने लगते हैं— virendar kumar (@KrVirendar) November 18, 2025
महिला ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो इनके साथ मारपीट करने लगे भीड़ इतनी… pic.twitter.com/qlaLBd7Bf6
