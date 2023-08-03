Headlines

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan together, says ‘it will be fireworks when...'

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more till August 5, check forecast here

Haryana violence updates: Social media under great scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more; check latest forecast here

Haryana violence updates: Social media under great scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence updates: Social media under great scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

The Haryana government announced on Wednesday that mobile internet and SMS services will be unavailable in Nuh and certain other parts of the state till August 5.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards.

"Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. In response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 to onwards. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined/scanned for any provocative posts," an official statement quoted Vij as saying.

He said the committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

The minister appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.

He appealed to the people of the state not to forward or share any such post indiscriminately "because we are keeping a close watch on social media".

On a video of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, booked by the Rajasthan Police in the February killing of two Muslim men and accused by some to be a trigger for the Nuh violence, that he would join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh was widely circulated on social media, Vij said it does not mean that people's houses will be set on fire, vehicles burnt, bullets fired.

Vij, however, said that in the present case, if he has any role, Manesar will not be spared.

He said that factual things are being collected relating to the Nuh violence and police are also taking action against the culprits.

The minister said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to speak their mind, but appealed to the people not to take law into their hands.

"Whoever, no matter how small or big he may be, whoever has conspired, whoever has engineered this, whoever has hatched this conspiracy, will not be spared," he said referring to the Nuh violence.

On the Opposition targeting the BJP-led Haryana government for alleged failure of law and order in the wake of the violence in Nuh, Vij said that it was not the time to do politics, peace has to be restored in the state and everyone should contribute in restoring peace. After this, he said he will answer all the questions of the Opposition.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

In an effort to prevent any disruptions to public order and tranquillity following the communal confrontations, the Haryana government announced on Wednesday that mobile internet and SMS services will be unavailable in Nuh and certain other parts of the state till August 5.

In addition to Nuh, the services will continue to be suspended in Palwal, Faridabad, and the areas under the district of Gurugram's subdivisions Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar.

Due to "intense communal tension" and disruption of public calm, the government ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district starting at 4 p.m. on Monday. Later, limitations were placed in place in other areas until August 2.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

Richest woman in Bengaluru, started business from garage, built Rs 30000 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

Is vegan food enough for balanced diet as influencer dies of starvation?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE