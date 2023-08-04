Haryana violence: Nuh SP transferred, internet suspended, 93 FIRs filed

At least 176 people were placed under arrest and 78 in detention. The 93 FIRs were filed in five districts, including 46 in Nuh, 23 in Gurgaon and 18 in Palwal.

Fear gripped amongst migrant workers in Gurugram as many employed in factories, restaurants, homes, and construction sites left from the city altogether or remained in their homes after receiving threats from some locals, or out of fear of reprisals following the communal violence that ripped through the nearby Nuh district on Monday.

Police are looking into two cases of fire incidents at different mosques in the district's Tarau area that were reported on Wednesday, despite the fact that no new violent incidents were reported from Nuh town, Haryana, on Thursday, and the authorities claimed that things are returning to normal three days after communal clashes in the area.

A special investigation team (SIT) was established by the Gurugram police on Thursday to look into the Tuesday arson incident in a mosque that resulted in the death of a cleric.

This happened after fighting broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh, Haryana.

Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended in Nuh district.

Senior police officer Varun Singla of Nuh, Haryana, has been transferred. He was on leave when violent altercations broke out during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. Superintendent of Police Varun Singla was sent to Bhiwani late on Thursday night.

A four-person committee was formed by the Haryana government to look into social media posts that may have contributed to the conflict in Nuh by inciting communal hostility and to keep an eye on new posts.