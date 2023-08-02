Haryana violence: Those who caused loss are liable to compensate for it, says CM Khattar

Haryana CM also said that a scheme will be launched to assess the loss of properties and assets of the people in Nuh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared. He also said that people liable in the Nuh violence pay for the loss of properties.

"We have passed an Act wherein it provides that for any loss Government issues compensation for the loss to Public property but as far as Private property is concerned, those who caused the loss are liable to compensate for it," he said.

CM Khattar added, "We will provide for loss to public property and for the private property we will say that compensation be collected from those who are liable for it." He further said that a scheme will be launched to assess the loss of properties and assets of the people in Nuh.

He also sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh. Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he told a press conference. Six people have died so far in the violence, Khattar said and added that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday's clashes in Nuh.

(With inputs from agencies)

