Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Haryana violence: SC directs Centre, state govts to ensure there’s no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

Headache: 5 ways to ease migraine pain naturally

7 health benefits of cow ghee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

Haryana violence: SC directs Centre, state govts to ensure there’s no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

The Supreme Court also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas.

PTI

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered that additional police or paramilitary forces be deployed and CCTV cameras be installed in sensitive areas. 

The top court passed the order after senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for journalist Shaheen Abdullah, said 23 demonstrations have been announced by right-wing groups Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. As many as 116 people have been arrested so far, according to the state government.

 

