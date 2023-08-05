Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Headlines

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 dead, several houses set on fire

Viral video: Adorable little Pakistani boy dances to Kacha Badam, steals hearts globally

'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Adorable little Pakistani boy dances to Kacha Badam, steals hearts globally

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

3 army personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in an operation

PCOS: 10 superfoods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Chrisann Pereira recalls 'strange, depressing' prison ordeal in UAE: 'The fact that I had not done anything wrong...'

Nitin Desai death case: FIR registered against Edelweiss Group chairman, four others for alleged abetment of suicide

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Nuh SP and DC transferred after communal clashes. New appointments made for maintaining law and order.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Haryana violence: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been reassigned, as per an official statement on Friday. Singla will now hold the position of Superintendent of Police in Bhiwani.

Singla was on leave during the recent communal clashes in the district. Six people lost their lives in the clashes that started in Nuh due to an incident involving a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other areas.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was temporarily filling in for Singla, will assume the role of SP in Nuh, based on an official government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Another order issued on the same day announced that Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be succeeded by Dhirendra Khadgata. Both Bijarniya, an IPS officer, and Khadgata, an IAS officer, have prior experience in Nuh.

Bijarniya, who was also serving as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his duties in Bhiwani, has been transferred to serve as SP in Nuh. Panwar, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, will now assume the role of Special Secretary in the Fisheries Department. Additionally, he will serve as Administrator for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in Rohtak and as Commissioner for the Municipal Corporation in Rohtak.

Khadgata, who held the position of Special Secretary in the Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department and Administrator for HSVP in Rohtak, has now been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner for Nuh. He will also retain the responsibility of Special Secretary for the Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department.

Read more: 'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Surobhi Das, woman who got Rs 179 crore stake her from 9 billion dollar Indian firm, here's why

Sunil Chhetri’s birthday: Records held by India's most successful footballer

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Nitin Desai's autopsy reveals cause of death, police shares update on investigation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE