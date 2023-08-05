Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Nuh SP and DC transferred after communal clashes. New appointments made for maintaining law and order.

Haryana violence: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been reassigned, as per an official statement on Friday. Singla will now hold the position of Superintendent of Police in Bhiwani.

Singla was on leave during the recent communal clashes in the district. Six people lost their lives in the clashes that started in Nuh due to an incident involving a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other areas.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was temporarily filling in for Singla, will assume the role of SP in Nuh, based on an official government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Another order issued on the same day announced that Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be succeeded by Dhirendra Khadgata. Both Bijarniya, an IPS officer, and Khadgata, an IAS officer, have prior experience in Nuh.

Bijarniya, who was also serving as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his duties in Bhiwani, has been transferred to serve as SP in Nuh. Panwar, the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, will now assume the role of Special Secretary in the Fisheries Department. Additionally, he will serve as Administrator for Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in Rohtak and as Commissioner for the Municipal Corporation in Rohtak.

Khadgata, who held the position of Special Secretary in the Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department and Administrator for HSVP in Rohtak, has now been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner for Nuh. He will also retain the responsibility of Special Secretary for the Environment, Forests, and Wildlife Department.

