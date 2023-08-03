Haryana violence: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, Faridabad, Gurugram's Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Old video of man releasing sea of snakes into the wild scares internet, watch

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

17-year-old NEET student from UP found dead in Kota, 17th case so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

Old video of man releasing sea of snakes into the wild scares internet, watch

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

Skin Infection: 5 home remedies to treat scabies

Weight loss tips: 5 fruits you should avoid eating

Weight loss: Health benefits of cucumber raita

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This box office bomb is rated as worst Indian film ever; and not Adipurush, RGV Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Himmatwala, Karzz

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, Faridabad, Gurugram's Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar

The Internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes. Besides Nuh, the services were snapped in Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday, officials said.

The Internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes. Besides Nuh, the services were snapped in Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The Haryana government issued the order relaxing internet suspension to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET 'Group C exam', which is scheduled later this week so that they can download their admit cards, an official statement said.

READ | Delhi traffic update: Vikas Marg to be blocked, traffic affected from Panchsheel Flyover to RTR Flyover, check routes

"As per the recommendation of ADGP, CID... The (earlier) orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, that is 03.08.2023 from 1300 hrs to 1600 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district.

"All services be restored accordingly for the said period only," according to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 given the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace.

READ | Weight loss tips: 5 fruits you should avoid eating

Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday.

The order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5 was issued by Prasad on Wednesday evening.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur: Supreme Court summons DGP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE