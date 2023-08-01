Headlines

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

Violence erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district on Monday and spread to some other districts of Haryana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Violence has spread from Nuh to some other districts of Haryana including Gurugram, where a mosque was attacked in Sector 57 area in the early hours of Tuesday. The violence led to the death of another man, taking the total toll to 5. Violence erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district on Monday. 

A curfew was imposed in Nuh on Tuesday. Two home guards were killed and several were injured including policemen on Monday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has claimed that the violence was “engineered”.

 

 

As violence spread from Nuh, the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 of Gurugram was set ablaze and a 26-year-old man was killed , the police said. Two people were injured after a mob that reached the spot after midnight opened fire. One of them succumbed during treatment.

 

 

The violence in Nuh saw at least 120 vehicles damaged including 50 that were set on fire. This included eight police vehicles. Two people injured in violence in Nuh on Monday also died. Ten policemen were among the 23 injured in the district. The police have registered 11 FIRs in Nuh and detained 27 people in connection with the rioting. Violence also spread to Sohna where four vehicles and a shop were set on fire. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

