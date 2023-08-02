Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

Violence from unrest in Haryana's Nuh spread to other districts including the Delhi NCR city Gurugram.

Amid incidents of violence spreading from Nuh to neighbouring Gurugram and some other bordering Haryana districts, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements at all sensitive places in the national capital. The police also warned against attempts to disrupt harmony in Delhi. ,

“Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana bordering Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Mobs attacked a mosque late at night in Gurugram leading to the death of a cleric, Haryana Police said on Tuesday. Mobs also torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence erupted in some areas of the city bordering the national capital. Violence, that spilled from Nuh has resulted in five deaths. Unrest was reported from Gurugram hours after mobs targeted a VHP procession in Nuh opening fire, pelting stones and torching cars.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)