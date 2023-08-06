Headlines

Pakistan agrees to send its cricket team to India for ICC World Cup 2023

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet trains project expected to be operational by 2026: Check routes, stoppages, speed, travel time

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet trains project expected to be operational by 2026: Check routes, stoppages, speed, travel time

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Banks and ATMs in Nuh will also reopen on a trial basis from Monday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nuh Violence: The curfew in Haryana's Nuh will be lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on Monday, August 7, 2023, Nuh District Magistrate said in an official issued order. During the day, banks and ATMs will also reopen on a trial basis. The decision comes a week after clashes broke out in the district over a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Financial institutions in Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, Pingawan and municipal corporation areas will open for a short window on Monday, the official said. Financial transactions in banks will take place from 11 am to 2 pm while ATMs will be open till 3 pm.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata on Sunday, it has been decided to open banks and ATMs on August 7 on a trial basis. Government offices will also function smoothly on August 7. Employees can enter their workplaces by showing their identity cards. Normality is returning in the district and the situation is under control, Khadgata said.

In addition, a free bus service were provided to CET examination centres in five districts -- Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar and Panipat -- on Sunday. This service will be available for examinees on Monday as well. Five bus services were provided on routes such as Nuh-Alwar-Jaipur, Nuh-Alwar and Nuh-Gurugram.

READ | Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

A police spokesperson said 56 FIRs were registered and 147 people arrested following clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. Six people were killed and 88 injured in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE