Haryana violence: Communal clashes forcing exodus of migrant workers in Gurugram, Faridabad?

Hoards of migrant workers living in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and other areas of Haryana have decided to return to their hometowns owing to the violence in the state.

In the midst of the tensions caused by the communal clashes in Haryana, many migrant workers in districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, and Palwal have decided to leave their jobs and return to their hometowns due to safety concerns.

Last week, violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh, triggered by the clashes between two communities, which later spread to districts like Gurugram and Faridabad. Reports of arson and looting were recorded, which sparked fear into the Muslim migrant workers in the area.

A week after the Haryana violence internet remains suspended and security remains tight across the state, with migrant workers, mostly from the Muslim community, have decided to leave their homes and return to their hometowns amid looming threats of attack by religious groups.

Migrant workers have decided to leave behind their steady income and go back to their hometowns, just as the authorities remain assuring that the communal clashes in Haryana have come to an end, and safety in the state will be maintained for all communities.

Residential and apartment complexes are now facing an acute shortage of daily workers such as housemaids, plumbers, electricians, and other essential service providers, with the daily functioning of these societies now coming to a halt.

Hundreds of migrant workers have decided to leave Gurgaon now, and the majorly impacted areas are Tigra, Wazirabad, Tigaon, Badshahpur, Sector 70A, Sector 57, Sector 56, Dundahera, Palam Vihar, Manesar, Sukanderpur, Nathurpur, Teekli, Kasan, IMT, and Ghata village.

It was reported that their Muslim workers were getting threatened by right-wing groups, who have been urging these people to leave the city and go back to their hometowns. Due to the shortage of workers, welfare associations have decided to approach the authorities again with this exodus of migrant workers.

As per Hindustan Times reports, many landlords are also evicting migrant workers from their rented homes in Gurgaon and Faridabad, leaving no choice for the workers but to leave the city, and the exodus of these workers continuing across the disturbed cities in Haryana.

