Haryana violence: Amid Section 144 in Gurugram and Nuh, know internet restrictions, routes closed in Noida, Delhi-NCR

In the midst of the violent incidents in Haryana, several routes were shut down by the police, and Section 144 was imposed in Gurugram, Nuh, and Faridabad.

Communal clashes in Haryana erupted in Nuh earlier this week, and several parts of the state saw bouts of arson and rioting. Due to the violence in Haryana, Section 144 was imposed in several districts like Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal.

While major restrictions and internet blockage continue in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana, many routes across Delhi NCR remained blocked, creating problems for commuters coming from the national capital and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Not just Gurugram and Nuh, but protests also erupted in parts of Delhi and Noida, where Bajrang Dal leaders held demonstrations against the Haryana violence, due to which the Vikas Marg in Delhi was blocked, causing heavy traffic for commuters.

While Section 144 is still imposed in several parts of Haryana including Nuh and Gurugram, no routes have been jammed while commuting from Delhi NCR and Noida to Gurugram. However, heavy security has been imposed on the borders, bound to cause traffic blockages.

Delhi and Noida still remain on alert days after communal violence erupted in the Nuh district, and Section 144 is still imposed in Noida to prevent any such incidents in Uttar Pradesh city.

Further, the Haryana government has extended the mobile internet ban in Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, and other districts in the state in an effort to curb misinformation and fake news regarding communal clashes.

After the communal clashes caused the deaths of six people, including two policemen, the authorities said that a total of 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana.

Communal tensions flared in Haryana after a religious procession in Nuh was interrupted by a mob due to incidents of arson and stone pelting, leading to spreading violence in several districts. However, the authorities have now said that the situation is under control.

