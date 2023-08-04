Haryana violence: 250 illegal shanties demolished; miscreants vandalise shop, vehicles in Panipat

Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

Benefits of vajrasana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence: 250 illegal shanties demolished; miscreants vandalise shop, vehicles in Panipat

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a shop in Haryana's Panipat which was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh communal clashes, police said on Friday.

The miscreants targeted the shop selling chicken on Thursday evening and also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

The shop was located close to the house of one of the civilians who died in the Nuh incident. 

Police have been deployed in the area, an official said.

Some local residents told reporters that there was harmony and brotherhood among the people living in the area and the act was carried out by some miscreants trying to vitiate the "peaceful" atmosphere.

A senior police officer from Panipat said the matter was under investigation.

He said the situation was peaceful and additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, he said.

Due to recent racial unrest in the district of Haryana with a Muslim majority, the local government in Nuh razed roughly 250 shanties on the grounds that they were illegal. 

The shanties, according to numerous press sources, belonged to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and were used to organise stone-throwing on religious ceremonies that sparked communal clashes in the area, including Gurugram, a neighbouring city in the national capital region.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Once one of India’s richest actresses, this superstar was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without money

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE