Haryana to give financial support, other assistance to COVID-orphaned children

The Haryana government on Saturday (May 29) announced financial support for children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. While sharing the details of ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana’, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the financial package will be given to rehabilitate and assist children below 18 years of age, who lost both of their parents, a surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19.

According to the official statement, the state government will provide Rs 2500 per child as financial aid to families taking care of these orphaned children, the financial assistance will be given till the child turn 18.

The Haryana Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 12000 would be also be provided to these children as other expenses till they turn 18-years-old and are pursuing education.

He also added that the financial assistance of Rs 1500 per orphaned child per month to the child care institution for the upbringing of such children who are living in these institutions.

Currently, 59 childcare institutions are functional in Haryana.

The amount will be deposited as a recurring deposit in the bank account, the maturity amount will be given on attaining the age of 21 years. The other expenses will be taken care of by the child care institutions only.

In the case of adolescent girls orphaned due to COVID-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalas.

Haryana CM also announced that under ‘Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana’ the amount of 51 thousand will be credited in accounts of all these girls at the time of their marriage, this amount along with the interest would be given to them