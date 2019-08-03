Haryana: Three construction workers arrested from Hisar Cantonment

Three suspected persons were apprehended on Friday by the Army and handed over to the police for questioning after they were caught clicking pictures inside the Cantonment.

According to sources, these construction workers from Saharanpur were employed for working on a building inside Hisar Cantonment.

They were caught taking pictures of the station inside after which their smartphones were checked. A few pictures of the Army buildings and physical training of jawans were found.

The three men have been identified as Mahtab, Khalid and Ragib from Uttar Pradesh.

They have been handed over to the local police authorities for questioning and further action.

Their interrogation is on and military intelligence is also part of the questioning.