Haryana: Teenage man shot dead by lover's ex-boyfriend; accused arrested

In Haryana's Dharuhera, a 19-year-old boy who was living with a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

According to them, a court here ordered the arrest of the accused, Manoj Kumar (26), a resident of Sunrakh village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and sentenced him to two days of police remand.

Manish Kumar, a 19-year-old from Jiroli Village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was living with a woman. According to the authorities, the two moved in together in Dharuhera's Azad Colony about 15 days ago.

Late on Saturday night, Manoj paid the woman and Manish a visit to their room. Manish and he got into a fight, and he shot Manish in the forehead. They claimed that the accused thereafter escaped on his motorcycle.

Manish was reportedly critically hurt and taken to the trauma centre in Rewari, according to the police. Late Sunday night, while receiving treatment, he passed away.

On Sunday evening, Manoj was taken into custody and admitted to the crime. According to them, a murder case was opened against him at the Dharuhera police station after Manish's cousin Santosh Kumar filed a complaint.

The woman, according to the allegation, had been living with Manoj for seven years before moving in with Manish.

The complaint alleged that "Manoj had objected to the relationship."

On Monday, the defendant appeared before a judge in this city and was ordered to spend the next two days in police detention.

"We have arrested the accused who confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the commission of the crime will be recovered soon," said Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, the investigating officer.

