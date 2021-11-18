Headlines

India

Haryana schools to resume physical classes at 100% capacity from THIS date

The schools in Haryana will reopen with full capacity from next month, as the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2021, 06:43 AM IST

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country is decreasing constantly, many states are taking the decision to resume offline classes in their jurisdiction. The Haryana government has also taken a step forward in this direction, by deciding to resume physical classes at full capacity.

The government of Haryana has issued the decision to reopen the schools in the state for physical classes at 100 percent capacity from December 1, following the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks.

Earlier, the Haryana government had decided to reopen the schools for students of Classes 4 and 5 from September 1. The physical lessons for senior classes had resumed several months ago. The state had reopened schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 and Classes 6 to 8 from July 16 and 23, respectively.

 

 

Later, the Haryana government had decided to resume the physical lessons for the students of Classes 1 to 3 from September 30. The schools in Haryana, and all across the country, were closed for over one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the nation in March 2020.

Though the physical classes in Haryana schools had resumed for students of all classes, the educational institutes were shut down once again in four National Capital Region (NCR) districts in the states in view of the rise in pollution levels in Delhi NCR over the past week.

Apart from shutting down the schools, for the time being, the Haryana government has also imposed work from home for several government employees due to the deteriorating air quality in the NCR districts of the state. These measures will continue till next week, as per the state government.

The daily COVID-19 cases in Haryana have dropped significantly over the past few months, as per the government data. Haryana reported a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total COVID-19 tally in the state to 7,71,463. There are a total of 123 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana as of now.

