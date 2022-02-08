Haryana schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 9 from February 10 amid Covid-19 decline

Amid the significant decrease in Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks, the government of Haryana has decided to reopen the schools in the state for junior classes from February 10. Physical classes are set to resume for Classes 1 to 9 from Thursday.

The physical classes for these students will be resuming after a long gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, during which classes were being conducted online. Covid-19 rules and respiratory etiquettes will be followed in the classrooms.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced the reopening of schools for the students of classes 1 to 9 from February 10. The classes are set to resume in physical mode, however, attendance is not mandatory and online classes will still be conducted.

Earlier, the government of Haryana had allowed the students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 to visit their schools physically for doubt clearing sessions from February 1. The schools and colleges in the state were shut down once again in December 2021, during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had also announced that once the schools reopen, the students in the age group of 15-18 years who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the premises and attend physical classes.

Further, the state government has also announced that all the government offices will resume proper functioning from February 9, and all employees will be asked to work from office, in view of the declining cases of Covid-19 in Haryana.

The official government order says, “Now in view of the decline in the number of COVID cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by Government that all the employees/officers working in any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from February 9, 2022.”

The Haryana government has relaxed several Covid-19 norms in the state in view of the decline of the daily cases. The state government also allowed gatherings of more than 100 people in public with prior permission and the reopening of government offices and schools.