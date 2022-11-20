Search icon
Haryana: Villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, car to man who lost panchayat election

Haryana: The residents also honoured him with a turban, dhols and garlands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

Haryana: Villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, car to man who lost panchayat election
Haryana: Villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, car to man who lost panchayat election (representational image)

Residents of Chiri village in Rohtak district of Haryana presented Rs 2.11 crore and a Scorpio SUV to a fellow villager who contested for the post of village sarpanch in the recent panchayat elections but lost. Dharampal alias Kala was defeated by only 66 votes in the elections.

A ceremony was organised to felicitate Dharampal on Friday. It was also attended by representatives of different khaps and residents of several villages in Lakhan Majra block. The residents also honoured him with a turban and garlands.

Locals said that the act was done to maintain the brotherhood in the village and that the morale of the candidate should not be broken. Not only this, different Khap Panchayats have also decided to honour him and give him important posts in Khap Panchayats. Chiri village of Rohtak district is the village of the Loi Assembly seat of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Dharampal has served as chairman of Lakhan Majra Block Samiti. His mother and grandfather have served as sarpanches of Chiri village.

