Haryana results 2019: Gopal Kanda, 5 independent MLAs to offer unconditional support to BJP, says Kanda's brother

BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Haryana.

Haryana assembly elections results for all the 90 seats have been declared with BJP emerging as the single largest party in the state winning 40 seats, Congress grabbing 31, JJP 10, seven seats have been won by the independent MLAs.

One seat each has been won by Haryana Lokhit Party and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) respectively.

No party has so far claimed to form the government since the half-mark is 46, a magic-figure no party has got. However, BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, may claim to form the government with the support of independent MLAs.

As per sources, independents are in touch with the BJP and are willing to offer unconditional support to form the government in the state.

Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda and some other independents MLAs are in touch with the BJP as the party mulls option to form the government with their support since it is falling short of six seats to claim the majority.

As per sources, Kanda and other five other independents MLAs may extend unconditional support to the BJP.

Gopal Kanda's brother Gobind Kanda on Thursday said that independents are in touch with Gopal Kanda and will offer unconditional support to the BJP.

Gobind Kanda, brother of Independent MLA Gopal Kanda:

On Thursday, Gopal Kanda, Ranjit Singh (MLA), BJP MP from Sirsa Sunita Duggal had left for Delhi and met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Ranjit Singh (an Independent), won from the Rania assembly constituency by a margin of 19,431 votes.

After the meeting, Sunita Duggal said, "I informed our senior leaders about the independent candidates and leaders from other parties, who are willing to extend their unconditional support to us, they are in contact with them."

Gopal Kanda contested from Sirsa seat and won with a margin of 602 votes.

Meanwhile, speaking on Haryana results, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "In Haryana, they didn't get the majority, BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now they will do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents, they will form the government, but people will not forget it."

Kanda brother Gobind said, "2009 has repeated itself in 2019. Instead of Congress, it is BJP today, with victory on 40 seats. Gopal Kanda has left for Delhi with 6 MLAs. They will form BJP's govt."

Former Haryana CM BS Hooda has said, "People of Haryana have given their mandate against the BJP state government. All the parties who got mandate against BJP, be it INLD, JJP, Congress, independents or some other party, should come together and form a strong government."

Addressing party workers after assembly election results, PM Modi said, "The political pundits who are analysing today's election results, Haryana in itself is an exceptional win since these days there have been less instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term."

"Devendra Fadnavis ji and Manohar Lal ji both were first-time chief ministers, they did not even have the experience as ministers. And for five years they kept working for people's welfare and as a result, people have again put their faith in them," PM added.

"In Haryana have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this," said BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.