Haryana RERA bans sale, purchase of two Gurugram projects, what flat owners will do

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has banned the sale or purchase of two projects in Gurugram - Neo Square and Zen Residence 1. RERA took this call after the promoters of this project failed to submit the documents that are needed for registering them with authority, according to a TOI report. A show-cause notice has been served on the two projects.

The TOI report, quoting Haryana RERA chief KK Khandelwal, read, "The Haryana RERA registration and the licence, as on date, of the Neo Square commercial project, stand expired. The promoter has already been granted seven opportunities and still failed to rectify the deficiencies, including the renewal of licence. A show-cause notice has been issued to the promoter as to why the application for grant of extension of registration of the project shall not be rejected."

RERA Chief Khandelwal also said that a notice has been issued to the public not to indulge in the sale and purchase of this project.

In the case of Zen Residence 1 located at Sector 70A, RERA has witnessed complete negligence. The one-year registration period has expired already, and many documents are yet to be submitted. RERA has also denied its promoter to indulge in any sale in the project.

In a statement, Haryana RERA specified that the promoter of The Meridian in Sector 89, an inexpensive housing project, has been granted over 10 chances so far and has failed to fix the registration flaws.

"Also, the promoters of Centra One project in Sector 61 failed to comply and rectify the deficiencies in 30 days, as nobody was present on behalf of the promoter during a hearing on September 12," they said.