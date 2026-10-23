FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ICC sets LA Olympics 2028 cricket qualifiers, confirms 2029 WTC Final dates in England

ICC sets LA Olympics 2028 cricket qualifiers, confirms 2029 WTC Final dates

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, revenue jumps 11%

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, revenue jumps 11%

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads and more

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Haryana power strike called off after CM Saini assures no privatisation, HERC order under review

Haryana electricity employees call off their statewide strike after CM Nayab Singh Saini invokes Section 108 to review HERC's private power distribution licence order.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

Haryana power strike called off after CM Saini assures no privatisation, HERC order under review
Haryana power strike called off after CM Saini assures no privatisation, HERC order under review (Source:ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Haryana’s electricity crisis has been averted on Friday after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij held high-level discussions with employee unions, prompting workers to call off their statewide strike and immediately resume power supply.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the talks, Chief Minister Saini announced that the state government has invoked Section 108 of the Electricity Act to direct the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to review and nullify a contentious order regarding private distribution licenses.

Emphasising that the administration stands firmly with the workforce, Saini assured that no privatisation of the power sector will be permitted.

"...We have consistently maintained that we stand fully with the electricity employees’ union, and we reiterate that position today. It should be noted that the HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) is an independent agency operating under its own Act. Under this Act, it functions, offers suggestions, provides guidance, and issues directives. From time to time, we are also required to implement its orders and directives. Today, we have reached a decision. Exercising our authority under Section 108, the government has directed the HERC to review the matter and effectively cancel that provision," Saini said.

He added, "All the office-bearers of the union are present here with us for this joint press conference following our discussions. The government has provided full assurances. They have stated that the strike is being called off. Our employees will now immediately resume their duties. Our position is absolutely firm; there will be no privatisation of any kind."

Haryana electricity employees have called off their strike following talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij. The Joint Action Committee said electricity supply would be restored immediately.Detailing the background of the dispute, Power Minister Anil Vij clarified that the state government never invited applications for privatisation, noting that the move stemmed from provisions in the central Electricity Act allowing entities to approach regulators directly.

Vij explained that both the government and the department unions opposed the regulator's decision from the outset, leading to a consensus on utilising statutory powers to halt the process."In Haryana, the HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) decided to grant a license to a private player. We, however, strongly opposed this before the regulator from the very first day. I also want to clarify that the government had not invited any applications from anyone. The central government’s Electricity Act contains a provision that allows any entity to submit an application to the regulator, proposing the privatisation of specific areas. From the moment this decision was announced, our electricity department employees opposed it firmly, and we, too, voiced our opposition from day one. Today, I consulted with key union leaders, and we reached a consensus that, under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, the government has the authority to issue directions to the HERC specifically to halt and annul the decision if it represents a deviation from established policy,” Vij said.

He added, “We have agreed to this course of action; the Chief Minister and I have both signed the necessary letter and submitted it to the department, instructing them to take immediate action to halt this order. Consequently, we will also file an application seeking a review of this order under that provision. Today’s meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. I have scheduled a meeting for November 3rd at 3:00 PM. On that day, we will provide a detailed, point-by-point account of the progress made so far..."Meanwhile, Haryana electricity employees have called off their strike following talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij.

The Joint Action Committee said electricity supply would be restored immediately.The employees have stated the Chief Minister had assured them that private players would not be allowed to enter the state’s power sector and that parallel power distribution licences would be revoked, and the next meeting is scheduled for November 3 to discuss pending issues.

The statments comes following the Haryana's electricity employees and engineers have protesting against the entry of a private power distributor in Gurugram and Nuh.

Meanwhile, the dispute follows the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) decision to grant a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh districts.

The order, dated October 19, allows a second distribution licensee to operate alongside the existing distributor, giving more than 8.3 lakh consumers, including households, farmers, shops, offices and industrial units, the option to choose their electricity supplier as the new network reaches their areas.The licence covers the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts, including Gurugram City, Gurugram Sub-urban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh. The network will be developed in phases over five years, with Nuh included in the first phase.The Commission's order marks the introduction of parallel electricity distribution in Haryana. Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, permits more than one distribution licensee to operate in the same area.

Existing consumers will not be required to take any immediate action, and the current distribution licensee will continue supplying electricity across the region. Consumers will have the option to switch to the new distributor as its network reaches their areas.

The licensee is required to submit a detailed implementation plan for the first phase and a protocol for consumers opting to switch within 60 days.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryana power strike called off after CM Saini assures no privatisation, HERC order under review
Haryana power strike called off after CM Saini assures no privatisation, HERC or
ICC sets LA Olympics 2028 cricket qualifiers, confirms 2029 WTC Final dates in England
ICC sets LA Olympics 2028 cricket qualifiers, confirms 2029 WTC Final dates
Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, revenue jumps 11%
Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 7,823 crore, revenue jumps 11%
'Know the full story before you judge': Irfan Pathan fires back at Gautam Gambhir's critics after 1st NZ T20I
Irfan Pathan fires back at Gautam Gambhir's critics after 1st NZ T20I
Protest Against CEC: Can PM Modi defuse tension over SIR before it widens further?
Protest Against CEC:Can PM Modi defuse tension over SIR before it widens?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement