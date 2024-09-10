Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat.

After the Paris Olympics heartbreak, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling and is now set to make her debut in politics.

Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi?

Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a fresh face in politics serves as the State Vice President of the BJP's youth wing and state Co-Convenor of BJP's Haryana Sports Cell, according to his Facebook profile.

The BJP candidate is also a former pilot who belongs to the Safidon city in the Jind district of Haryana.

Moreover, the BJP has also fielded Pawan Saini, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat while Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from from Pundri.

The BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, fielding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

(With PTI inputs)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.