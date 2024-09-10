Twitter
Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

Meet Indian genius, son of IIT-JEE topper, who won gold at world's toughest...

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?
    The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana seat.

    After the Paris Olympics heartbreak, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling and is now set to make her debut in politics. 

    Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi?

    Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a fresh face in politics serves as the State Vice President of the BJP's youth wing and state Co-Convenor of BJP's Haryana Sports Cell, according to his Facebook profile.

    The BJP candidate is also a former pilot who belongs to the Safidon city in the Jind district of Haryana.

    Moreover, the BJP has also fielded Pawan Saini, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat while Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from from Pundri.

    The BJP released its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly on September 4, fielding Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat and rewarding several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

    Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

    (With PTI inputs)

