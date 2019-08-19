Haryana Police arrests four men for possessing drugs

Haryana Police in separate cases have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 500 gram of opium, 4.4 kg of poppy husk and 800 prohibited pharma pills from their possession in Fatehabad district here on Monday.

Police said that in the first case, a team of Crime Investigation Agency arrested Dalbir, a resident of Mahemra, for possessing 500 gram of opium. He was nabbed near a marriage palace during patrolling.

The second arrest was made by Thana Sadar Police where they arrested a motorcyclist identified as Balwinder along with 4.4 kg gram of poppy husk. He was arrested from near village Aharwan.

In the third incident, the Special Staff team has nabbed Chand Singh after it recovered 800 prohibited pharma pills from the accused.

All accused have been arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate case, Police have arrested Ravi Kumar in Sirsa district after 5.10gram heroin was recovered from his possession.