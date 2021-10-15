Haryana Police arrest one in connection with ruthless murder on Singhu border

The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested Nihang Sarabjit Singh in connection with the brutal murder of a person on the Singhu Border. He will be produced in the court on Saturday.

The body of a person was found on Friday morning near the stage of the protesters on the Singhu border. It is alleged that for insulting the holy scripture of Sikhism, the Nihangs first chopped the hands of a Dalit man from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn-Taran district and then hanged him on barricades. By the time the police reached there, the man was already dead. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at the Civil Hospital, after which the police registered an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

After this murder on the Singhu border, the farmers' organizations and Nihang Sikhs involved in the movement are seen face to face. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha of farmers protesting on the border has streered clear of this murder. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, while holding a press conference, said that he has no relation with both the deceased and Nihang.

The Nihang group released a video saying that it was them who killed a 35-year-old Dalit man because he had insulted the religious scripture.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting across the borders of Delhi since November last year. The protesters are demanding the repeal of three agriculture laws, which they fear will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. However, the government is projecting three laws as major agricultural reforms. More than 10 rounds of talks have been held between the government and farmers' organizations, but no solution has been found so far.