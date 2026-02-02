FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department

The gram panchayat's decision to transfer the land is a significant step forward in the development of the stadium. Initially, the plan was to construct the stadium on 100 acres of land, but the sports department has now decided to expand the project to include additional facilities.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

Haryana: Palwal's international stadium gets boost as gram panchayat approves land transfer, 124 acres allocated to sports department
The village of Bahruala is all set to become a hub for sports enthusiasts as the gram panchayat has handed over 124 acres of land to the sports department on a 33-year lease for the construction of an international sports stadium. This move is expected to put the village on the map and provide a much-needed boost to the sports infrastructure in the area.

Land transfer and future plans

The gram panchayat's decision to transfer the land is a significant step forward in the development of the stadium. Initially, the plan was to construct the stadium on 100 acres of land, but the sports department has now decided to expand the project to include additional facilities.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has already prepared a feasibility report and submitted it to the government for approval. The report evaluates various aspects of the project, including the cost of construction, distance from highways, and technical possibilities.

The announcement of the international sports stadium was made by Chief Minister Nayab Saini during a public rally in Palwal on June 6, in response to a request from State Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam. The gram panchayat has put forward some demands to the government, including free access to matches for villagers, priority to local youth for jobs, and the allocation of the canteen contract to villagers.

Facilities at the stadium

The proposed stadium is expected to feature world-class facilities, including a cricket ground, badminton hall, boxing hall, athletics track, fitness and rehabilitation center, hotel, and restaurant. The stadium will also have seating capacity for 35,000 to 50,000 spectators, making it a premier venue for national and international events.

Renovation of existing stadium

Meanwhile, the renovation work of the Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in the city has begun. The stadium is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 4.26 crore, which includes the construction of a boundary wall, walking track, and fencing for the volleyball court. The stadium is a popular venue for district-level and state-level sports events and is also used by locals for morning walks.

District Sports Officer Khushwant Singh said, "Bahruala gram panchayat has handed over the land to the sports department. Now, we will prepare the layout and estimate for the stadium, and further action will be taken after government approval."

