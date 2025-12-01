FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

A Haryana businessman secured the HR88B8888 number plate for the whopping amount, making it India's costliest number plate.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
Representational image
Haryana number plate, HR88B8888, became the talk of the town last week for being sold for Rs 1.17 crore. A Haryana businessman named Sudhir Kumar secured the number plate for the whopping amount, making it India's costliest number plate. However, the number plate will be reauctioned after the bidder fails to pay the amount within the given period, NDTV reported. The deadline to pay Rs 1.17 crore was on Monday, December 1, 12 pm.

Kumar, the director of transportation service Romulus Solutions Private Limited, secured the number plate after two days of bidding. On Sunday, Kumar said he tried to deposit the bid amount twice on Saturday night but failed due to a technical glitch. He also said that his family is against spending a hefty amount on a number plate.

"Discussions are currently underway with the family. Elderly in the family that it is not a wise decision to spend such a large amount on a number plate, while my opinion is in favour of it. We will make a final decision by Monday," he said.

What does HR88B8888 mean?

  1. HR88B8888 is a unique vehicle number or VIP number purchased at a premium through bidding.
  2. HR is the state code, which means the vehicle is registered in Haryana.
  3. 88 represents the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district within Haryana where the vehicle is registered.
  4. B is used to indicate the vehicle series code within the specific RTO.
  5. 8888 is the unique, four-digit registration number assigned to the vehicle.

Why HR88B8888 is special

It looks like a string of eights, considering 'B' in uppercase resembles an eight, and there is only one digit repeated.

HR88B8888 number plate auction

Haryana holds online auctions for VIP or fancy number plates weekly. The auction takes place entirely online on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal. The registration number 'HR88B8888' received the highest number of applications - 45 -- last week. The base bidding price was set at Rs 50,000, but it climbed to Rs 1.17 crore.

