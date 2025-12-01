HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
A Haryana businessman secured the HR88B8888 number plate for the whopping amount, making it India's costliest number plate.
Haryana number plate, HR88B8888, became the talk of the town last week for being sold for Rs 1.17 crore. A Haryana businessman named Sudhir Kumar secured the number plate for the whopping amount, making it India's costliest number plate. However, the number plate will be reauctioned after the bidder fails to pay the amount within the given period, NDTV reported. The deadline to pay Rs 1.17 crore was on Monday, December 1, 12 pm.
Kumar, the director of transportation service Romulus Solutions Private Limited, secured the number plate after two days of bidding. On Sunday, Kumar said he tried to deposit the bid amount twice on Saturday night but failed due to a technical glitch. He also said that his family is against spending a hefty amount on a number plate.
"Discussions are currently underway with the family. Elderly in the family that it is not a wise decision to spend such a large amount on a number plate, while my opinion is in favour of it. We will make a final decision by Monday," he said.
It looks like a string of eights, considering 'B' in uppercase resembles an eight, and there is only one digit repeated.
Haryana holds online auctions for VIP or fancy number plates weekly. The auction takes place entirely online on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal. The registration number 'HR88B8888' received the highest number of applications - 45 -- last week. The base bidding price was set at Rs 50,000, but it climbed to Rs 1.17 crore.